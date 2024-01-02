Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Norfolk State 9-6, Tennessee 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After both having extra time off, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Norfolk State Spartans will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Tennessee came tearing into last Thursday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Texans with a sharp 65-46 victory. Tennessee was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Santiago Vescovi, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, and Zakai Zeigler, who scored 13 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.6% better than the opposition, a fact Norfolk State proved last Thursday. They blew past the Jackrabbits 84-65.

Norfolk State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamarii Thomas out in front who scored 13 points along with five assists and three steals. Thomas hasn't dropped below three steals for four straight games. George Beale Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Volunteers pushed their record up to 9-3 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21.22 points. As for the Spartans, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Tennessee and Norfolk State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.