Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Ole Miss 13-0, Tennessee 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee is 8-2 against Ole Miss since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Tennessee sitting on six straight wins and Ole Miss on 13.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday as they easily beat the Spartans 87-50 at home. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-18.

Tennessee got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zakai Zeigler out in front who scored 17 points along with four steals. Tobe Awaka was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 95-78. That's two games straight that Ole Miss has won by exactly 17 points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Allen Flanigan, who scored 20 points along with nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

The Volunteers pushed their record up to 10-3 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 22.8 points. As for the Rebels, their victory bumped their record up to 13-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Tennessee and Ole Miss are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Tennessee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tennessee strolled past Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 70-55. Does Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ole Miss turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.