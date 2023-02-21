Who's Playing
Akron @ Toledo
Current Records: Akron 19-8; Toledo 21-6
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Toledo Rockets and the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Toledo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 91-86 victory.
Meanwhile, Akron took their contest against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-66 score.
Their wins bumped Toledo to 21-6 and Akron to 19-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Toledo and the Zips clash.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
Series History
Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Akron.
- Feb 07, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 74
- Mar 11, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Toledo 62
- Jan 28, 2022 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 76
- Feb 02, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Akron 76
- Jan 16, 2021 - Akron 95 vs. Toledo 94
- Jan 18, 2020 - Toledo 99 vs. Akron 89
- Feb 05, 2019 - Toledo 63 vs. Akron 52
- Feb 03, 2018 - Toledo 77 vs. Akron 56
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toledo 67 vs. Akron 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Akron 71 vs. Toledo 65
- Jan 15, 2016 - Toledo 78 vs. Akron 64