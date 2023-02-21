Who's Playing

Akron @ Toledo

Current Records: Akron 19-8; Toledo 21-6

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Toledo Rockets and the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Toledo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 91-86 victory.

Meanwhile, Akron took their contest against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-66 score.

Their wins bumped Toledo to 21-6 and Akron to 19-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Toledo and the Zips clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Akron.