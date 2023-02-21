Who's Playing

Akron @ Toledo

Current Records: Akron 19-8; Toledo 21-6

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Toledo Rockets and the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Toledo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Bowling Green Falcons this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 91-86 victory.

Meanwhile, Akron took their contest against the Buffalo Bulls this past Saturday by a conclusive 86-66 score.

Their wins bumped Toledo to 21-6 and Akron to 19-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Toledo and the Zips clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Akron.

  • Feb 07, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 74
  • Mar 11, 2022 - Akron 70 vs. Toledo 62
  • Jan 28, 2022 - Toledo 84 vs. Akron 76
  • Feb 02, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Akron 76
  • Jan 16, 2021 - Akron 95 vs. Toledo 94
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Toledo 99 vs. Akron 89
  • Feb 05, 2019 - Toledo 63 vs. Akron 52
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Toledo 77 vs. Akron 56
  • Jan 05, 2018 - Toledo 67 vs. Akron 65
  • Feb 14, 2017 - Akron 71 vs. Toledo 65
  • Jan 15, 2016 - Toledo 78 vs. Akron 64