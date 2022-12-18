Who's Playing

Southern @ UAB

Current Records: Southern 4-7; UAB 8-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers will stay at home another game and welcome the Southern Jaguars at 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between UAB and the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UAB wrapped it up with an 84-70 win at home. UAB can attribute much of their success to forward KJ Buffen, who had 25 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Southern as they fell 85-81 to the Youngstown State Penguins this past Friday.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Jaguars have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The Blazers' victory brought them up to 8-2 while Southern's defeat pulled them down to 4-7. UAB is 5-2 after wins this season, and Southern is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $16.50

Odds

The Blazers are a big 19-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against Southern in the last eight years.