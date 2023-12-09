Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Milwaukee 3-6, UC Davis 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Milwaukee Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UC Davis Aggies at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at University Credit Union Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Milwaukee's 20-10 record from last season has become a distant memory after another unsuccessful outing. They fell to the Tommies 75-71.

Meanwhile, UC Davis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolf Pack. That's two games in a row now that UC Davis has lost by exactly 12 points.

Despite the defeat, UC Davis had strong showings from Elijah Pepper, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds, and Kane Milling, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Panthers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-6. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-4 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Davis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Milwaukee came out on top in a nail-biter against UC Davis in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 87-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Milwaukee won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.