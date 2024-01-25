Halftime Report

The last time Indiana State and UIC met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Indiana State leads 41-39 over UIC.

Indiana State entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UIC step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Indiana State 16-3, UIC 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UIC Flames and the Indiana State Sycamores will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. UIC is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Indiana State will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The point spread may have favored UIC last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-77 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beacons. UIC got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:18 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, UIC had strong showings from Christian Jones, who scored 18 points along with eight assists, and Filip Skobalj, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sycamores earned a 72-63 win over the Racers on Sunday. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Indiana State has scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robbie Avila, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Conwell, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

The Flames have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Sycamores, their victory bumped their record up to 16-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: UIC have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UIC took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet UIC against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 11.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sycamores, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.