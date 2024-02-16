Halftime Report

UMKC and the Jackrabbits have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but UMKC leads 35-33 over the Jackrabbits.

UMKC came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 14-11, UMKC 11-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

UMKC will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Swinney Recreation Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, a fact UMKC proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 65-47 victory over the Fighting Hawks.

UMKC relied on the efforts of Khristion Courseault, who scored 14 points along with five assists and two steals, and Jayson Petty, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Petty didn't help UMKC's cause all that much against the Jackrabbits back in January but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits beat the Golden Eagles 83-72 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern Dak. St.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Southern Dak. St. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Charlie Easley, who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Easley continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Luke Appel was another key contributor, scoring 25 points.

The Roos' win bumped their record up to 11-15. As for the Jackrabbits, their victory bumped their record up to 14-11.

Not only did both teams in this Thursday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Southern Dak. St. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

UMKC came up short against the Jackrabbits in their previous matchup back in January, falling 75-66. Will UMKC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Southern Dak. St. is a 3-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jackrabbits, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against UMKC in the last 8 years.