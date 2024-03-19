Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Va. Tech Hokies

Current Records: Richmond 23-8, Va. Tech 18-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum -- Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Richmond had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 66-61 to the Hawks on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Richmond got a solid performance out of Neal Quinn, who scored 21 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seminoles.

Despite their loss, Va. Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sean Pedulla, who scored 24 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Tyler Nickel, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

The Spiders' defeat dropped their record down to 23-9. As for the Hokies, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-14.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Richmond in mind: they have a solid 19-11 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Va. Tech is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

