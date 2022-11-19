Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Valparaiso

Current Records: Incarnate Word 1-2; Valparaiso 1-2

What to Know

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will take on the Valparaiso Beacons at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Athletics-Recreation Center. The Cardinals will be strutting in after a win while Valpo will be stumbling in from a loss.

Incarnate Word simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs at home 84-47.

Meanwhile, the game between the Beacons and the Chicago State Cougars on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Valpo falling 87-74.

Incarnate Word is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Valparaiso's defeat took them down to 1-2 while Incarnate Word's victory pulled them up to 1-2. A win for Valpo would reverse both their bad luck and Incarnate Word's good luck. We'll see if Valpo manages to pull off that tough task or if the Cardinals keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center -- Valparaiso, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beacons are a big 15-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.