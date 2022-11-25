Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Valparaiso

Current Records: South Dakota State 2-3; Valparaiso 2-3

What to Know

The Valparaiso Beacons will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Enmarket Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like Valpo got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-49 walloping at the Samford Bulldogs' hands on Wednesday. The top scorer for the Beacons was guard Kobe King (20 points).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored South Dakota State on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 93-82 bruising from the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beacons are 47th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.6 on average. South Dakota State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 19.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Enmarket Arena -- Savannah, Georgia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.