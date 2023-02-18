Who's Playing

Samford @ VMI

Current Records: Samford 19-9; VMI 6-22

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulldogs and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cameron Hall. Samford should still be riding high after a victory, while VMI will be looking to get back in the win column.

The UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford enjoyed a cozy 83-71 win over UNCG.

Meanwhile, the Keydets have to be aching after a bruising 78-58 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid win over VMI in the teams' previous meeting last month, winning 87-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Samford have won 14 out of their last 18 games against VMI.