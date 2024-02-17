Who's Playing
Stanford Cardinal @ Washington State Cougars
Current Records: Stanford 12-12, Washington State 19-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
What to Know
Stanford and the Cougars are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Stanford is expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
Stanford managed to keep up with the Huskies until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Cardinal suffered a bruising 85-65 defeat at the hands of the Huskies. Stanford found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.
Stanford's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Brandon Angel who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Angel didn't help Stanford's cause all that much against the Trojans on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.
Stanford struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, Washington State came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Golden Bears with a sharp 84-65 win.
Myles Rice and Isaac Jones were among the main playmakers for Washington State as the former scored 25 points along with five rebounds and three steals and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Jones didn't help Washington State's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.
The Cardinal have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-12 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-6.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Stanford came up short against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, falling 89-75. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Rice, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and four steals. Now that Stanford knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Washington State is a big 8-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington State and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 18, 2024 - Washington State 89 vs. Stanford 75
- Feb 23, 2023 - Washington State 67 vs. Stanford 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Washington State 60 vs. Stanford 59
- Feb 03, 2022 - Washington State 66 vs. Stanford 60
- Jan 13, 2022 - Stanford 62 vs. Washington State 57
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington State 85 vs. Stanford 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Stanford 75 vs. Washington State 60
- Feb 23, 2020 - Stanford 75 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Stanford 88 vs. Washington State 62
- Feb 28, 2019 - Stanford 98 vs. Washington State 50