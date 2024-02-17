Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Stanford 12-12, Washington State 19-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $14.00

What to Know

Stanford and the Cougars are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Stanford is expected to lose this one by eight points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Stanford managed to keep up with the Huskies until halftime on Thursday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Cardinal suffered a bruising 85-65 defeat at the hands of the Huskies. Stanford found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Stanford's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Brandon Angel who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Angel didn't help Stanford's cause all that much against the Trojans on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Stanford struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Washington State came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.2 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on the Golden Bears with a sharp 84-65 win.

Myles Rice and Isaac Jones were among the main playmakers for Washington State as the former scored 25 points along with five rebounds and three steals and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Jones didn't help Washington State's cause all that much against the Ducks on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

The Cardinal have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-12 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Stanford came up short against the Cougars when the teams last played back in January, falling 89-75. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Rice, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and four steals. Now that Stanford knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Washington State is a big 8-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State and Stanford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.