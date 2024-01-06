Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Liberty 11-4, Western Kentucky 11-3

What to Know

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Liberty Flames and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at E.A. Diddle Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Liberty has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 22 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 88-46. The victory was just what Liberty needed coming off of a 101-56 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky entered their tilt with Abilene Chr. with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Hilltoppers skirted past the Wildcats 86-84.

The Flames' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-4. They've been dominating during the games in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 45.67 points. As for the Hilltoppers, their victory bumped their record up to 11-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Liberty have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Liberty is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Liberty in mind: they have a solid 8-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Liberty is a 3-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

