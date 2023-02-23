Who's Playing

Memphis @ Wichita State

Current Records: Memphis 20-7; Wichita State 14-12

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 2-7 against the Memphis Tigers since February of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Wichita State and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers should still be riding high after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with the Temple Owls on the road last week as they won 79-65. Wichita State got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaykwon Walton (21), forward Kenny Pohto (12), forward James Rojas (11), and guard Craig Porter Jr. (10). James Rojas' performance made up for a slower contest against the SMU Mustangs last week.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 72-64. A silver lining for Memphis was the play of guard Elijah McCadden, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

The Shockers are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Alcorn State Braves Nov. 12 easily too and instead slipped up with a 66-57. In other words, don't count Memphis out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $61.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won seven out of their last nine games against Wichita State.