Who's Playing

American Eagles @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: American 0-1, William & Mary 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The American Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. American might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.

American had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 90-63. American was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, American got a solid performance out of Colin Smalls, who earned 16 points.

Meanwhile, William & Mary gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They steamrolled past the Royals 84-29 at home. With William & Mary ahead 48-14 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wildcats' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Eagles' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.

American was able to grind out a solid win over William & Mary in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 71-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

American has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.