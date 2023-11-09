Who's Playing
American Eagles @ William & Mary Tribe
Current Records: American 0-1, William & Mary 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
What to Know
The American Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. American might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.
American had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 90-63. American was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Despite the defeat, American got a solid performance out of Colin Smalls, who earned 16 points.
Meanwhile, William & Mary gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They steamrolled past the Royals 84-29 at home. With William & Mary ahead 48-14 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Wildcats' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Eagles' defeat dropped theirs down to 0-1.
American was able to grind out a solid win over William & Mary in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 71-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for American since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
American has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.
- Nov 16, 2022 - American 71 vs. William & Mary 64
- Nov 12, 2021 - American 74 vs. William & Mary 62
- Nov 08, 2019 - William & Mary 79 vs. American 70