Who's Playing

Michigan @ Wisconsin

Current Records: Michigan 14-11; Wisconsin 14-10

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wisconsin and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Badgers came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday, falling 73-63. One thing holding Wisconsin back was the mediocre play of guard Max Klesmit, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Michigan was just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 62-61 to the Indiana Hoosiers. Center Hunter Dickinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wisconsin is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Wisconsin is now 14-10 while the Wolverines sit at 14-11. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Badgers enter the matchup with only nine turnovers per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, Michigan is 18th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Badgers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Wisconsin.