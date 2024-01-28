Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Youngstown State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-31 lead against N. Kentucky.

Youngstown State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: N. Kentucky 11-10, Youngstown State 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. The Youngstown State Penguins and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Beeghly Center. N. Kentucky took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Jaguars 78-50 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, as Youngstown State's was.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 63-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mastodons. N. Kentucky didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for the Norse, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Youngstown State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Youngstown State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.