Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Howard and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 38-29 lead against Coppin State.

If Howard keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-15 in no time. On the other hand, Coppin State will have to make due with a 2-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Howard Bison

Current Records: Coppin State 2-22, Howard 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Coppin State and the Bison are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Burr Arena. Coppin State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Eagles had to settle for a 68-66 loss against the Spartans. Coppin State has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Bison earned a 78-72 win over the Bears on Saturday.

The Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 15 of their last 16 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-22 record this season. As for the Bison, their victory bumped their record up to 12-15.

Coppin State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 25th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-13-1 against the spread).

Coppin State lost to the Bison on the road by a decisive 81-66 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Can Coppin State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Howard is a big 12.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bison slightly, as the game opened with the Bison as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Howard and Coppin State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.