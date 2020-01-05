Illinois vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Purdue @ Illinois

Current Records: Purdue 9-5; Illinois 9-5

What to Know

The Illinois Fighting Illini are 1-4 against the Purdue Boilermakers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Sunday. Illinois will be playing at home against Purdue at 8 p.m. ET. The Fighting Illini will be seeking to avenge the 73-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 27 of last year.

If the Fighting Illini were hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 76-56 beatdown from the Michigan State Spartans last Thursday. F Giorgi Bezhanishvili had a rough night: he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Purdue took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 83-78 last week. Purdue C Matt Haarms looked sharp as he had 26 points along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Illinois are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-6-1 against the spread.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Illinois' defeat dropped them down to 9-5. We'll see if Purdue can repeat their recent success or if Illinois bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Purdue have won four out of their last five games against Illinois.