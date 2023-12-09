Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Southern Indiana 2-8, Indiana State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hulman Center. Southern Indiana might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Screaming Eagles came up short against the Mastodons and fell 70-57.

Meanwhile, Indiana State waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with six straight wins but they left with seven. Everything went their way against the Huskies as the Sycamores made off with a 90-67 win. Indiana State might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four games by 23 points or more this season.

Isaiah Swope was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Conwell, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Screaming Eagles have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season. As for the Sycamores, their win bumped their record up to 8-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Southern Indiana came out on top in a nail-biter against Indiana State in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, sneaking past 88-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.