The No. 9 seed Missouri State Bears (17-15) link up against the top-seed Indiana State Sycamores (26-5) in the quarterfinals of the 2024 MVC Men's Basketball Tournament on Friday. The Sycamores ended the regular season on a four-game win streak. On March 3, they beat Murray State 89-77. Meanwhile, the Bears blew out Murray State on Thursday, beating the Racers 60-35 in the first round of Arch Madness. The winner of this matchup will meet the winner of Northern Iowa and Belmont on Saturday in the semifinals.

Tipoff from Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Sycamores are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri State vs. Indiana State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.

Missouri State vs. Indiana State spread: Sycamores -11.5

Missouri State vs. Indiana State over/under: 148 points

Missouri State vs. Indiana State money line: Sycamores -657, Bears +475

INST: Indiana State have covered the 1H Spread in 19 of their last 32 games

MOSU: Missouri State has hit the Moneyline in 15 of their last 29 games

Why Missouri State can cover

Junior guard Alston Mason is a smooth three-level scorer for the Bears. The Kansas product is averaging a team-high 17.6 points with 3.6 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in six of his last 12 games. In Thursday's win over the Racers, Mason finished with 22 points and three assists.

Senior guard Donovan Clay (6'8) is a lengthy scorer. Clay gets downhill consistently and is an asset as a rebounder. The Illinois native logs 12.8 points and six rebounds per game. In the Feb. 28 win over Illinois State, Clay had 21 points and seven boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Indiana State can cover

Sophomore center Robbie Avila is an all-around threat for Indiana State. Avila can score, rebound and pass effectively. The Illinois native can step back and knock down perimeter shots as well. He leads the team in scoring (17.6) with 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. On Feb. 28, Avila finished 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Junior guard Isaiah Swope provides the Sycamores with a shifty ball handler. Swope scores from all three levels and is an active presence in passing lanes. The Indiana native logs 16.6 points, three rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In his last game, Swope tallied 14 points and three boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Missouri State vs. Indiana State picks

