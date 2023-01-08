Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Indiana

Current Records: Northwestern 11-3; Indiana 10-4

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #15 Indiana Hoosiers and the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for IU as they fell 91-89 to the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Thursday. The loss was just more heartbreak for IU, who fell 80-77 when the teams previously met last March. The losing side was boosted by forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 30 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Northwestern had enough points to win and then some against the Illinois Fighting Illini this past Wednesday, taking their matchup 73-60. Northwestern's guard Chase Audige was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points.

IU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

IU is now 10-4 while the Wildcats sit at 11-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hoosiers enter the contest with a 51% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Northwestern has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 357th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. We'll see if IU's 13% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Northwestern.