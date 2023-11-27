Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Texas A&M 5-1, Iowa State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 26th at State Farm Field House. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Friday, the Cyclones came up short against the Hokies and fell 71-62. The loss was Iowa State's first of the season.

Despite their loss, Iowa State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Milan Momcilovic, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. Tamin Lipsey was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 96-89 to the Owls. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Wade Taylor IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with 5 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Even though they lost, Texas A&M were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FAU only pulled down seven.

Their wins bumped the Cyclones to 5-1 and the Hokies to 5-1.

As for their game on Sunday, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by a single point. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Iowa State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M is a slight 1-point favorite against Iowa State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.

Jan 30, 2016 - Texas A&M 72 vs. Iowa State 62

Injury Report for Iowa State

Hason Ward: Out (Foot)

Jelani Hamilton: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

JT Rock: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Texas A&M