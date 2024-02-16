Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between James Madison and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 51-26 lead over Georgia State.

James Madison entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Georgia State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Georgia State 11-13, James Madison 22-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Georgia State Panthers and the James Madison Dukes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.4% better than the opposition, a fact Georgia State proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the RedHawks as the Panthers made off with a 73-53 victory. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Georgia State.

Meanwhile, James Madison waltzed into their game on Saturday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 73-59 win over the Zips.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Dukes, they pushed their record up to 22-3 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Georgia State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Georgia State is playing as the underdog, but their 4-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

James Madison is a big 13.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 2 years.