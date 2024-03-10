Halftime Report

James Madison is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Marshall 44-29.

James Madison entered the game having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Marshall step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Marshall 12-19, James Madison 28-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes and the Marshall Thundering Herd are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. James Madison will be looking to extend their current ten-game winning streak.

Last Friday, the Dukes earned a 86-76 win over the Chanticleers.

Marshall can finally bid farewell to their seven-game losing streak thanks to their game on Thursday. They walked away with an 86-74 victory over the Panthers.

Marshall's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kamdyn Curfman, who went 9 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists. It was the first time this season that Curfman scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevon Voyles, who scored 30 points along with four steals.

The Dukes are on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 28-3 record this season. As for the Thundering Herd, their victory bumped their record up to 13-19.

James Madison is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for James Madison against Marshall in their previous meeting back in February as the squad secured a 84-58 win. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does Marshall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 12-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Marshall.