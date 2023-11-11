Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Utah Tech 0-1, Jax. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will head out on the road to face off against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Utah Tech might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Wednesday.

Utah Tech had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos.

David Elliott put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 24 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, Jax. State took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Bearcats at home to the tune of 91-41. With Jax. State ahead 48-21 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Broncos' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Trailblazers' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Utah Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-12-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Jax. State is a 5-point favorite against Utah Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

