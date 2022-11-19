Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Kent State

Current Records: Chicago State 2-2; Kent State 4-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Chicago State Cougars will be on the road. They will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial A & C Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Valparaiso Beacons at home on Wednesday as they won 87-74.

Meanwhile, Kent State took their matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Wednesday by a conclusive 94-68 score.

Chicago State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Chicago State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Chicago State up to 2-2 and Kent State to 4-0. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago State is stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cougars, the Golden Flashes come into the contest boasting the 24th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 20. So the cards are definitely stacked in Kent State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio

Memorial A & C Center -- Kent, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 21.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.