Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 19 Kentucky

Current Records: Louisville 2-11; Kentucky 8-4

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are on the road again on Saturday and play against the #19 Kentucky Wildcats at noon ET Dec. 31 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Last Thursday, the Cardinals lost to the NC State Wolfpack on the road by a decisive 76-64 margin. U of L got double-digit scores from four players: forward Sydney Curry (16), guard El Ellis (15), forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (12), and guard Mike James (10).

Meanwhile, it looks like UK must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive on Wednesday. Their 2022 ended with an 89-75 loss against the Missouri Tigers. Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds.

The Cardinals came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 62-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for U of L since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won four out of their last six games against Louisville.