Drexel Dragons @ La Salle Explorers

Current Records: Drexel 0-0, La Salle 0-0

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The La Salle Explorers will host the Drexel Dragons to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 7th at Tom Gola Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they averaged 35.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Drexel finished on the right side of .500 (16-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, La Salle sure didn't have their best season, finishing 13-18.

Going forward, Drexel is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 16-12-1 record against the spread.

Drexel beat La Salle 65-58 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Drexel repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.





The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Drexel has won 4 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.