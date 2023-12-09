Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: La Salle 7-2, Lafayette 1-9

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

The La Salle Explorers will head out on the road to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center. La Salle might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, the Explorers made off with a 62-61 victory over the Greyhounds. That's two games straight that La Salle has won by exactly a single point.

Among those leading the charge was Andres Marrero, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 83-72 to the Lions.

The Explorers pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Leopards, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Salle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lafayette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

La Salle might still be hurting after the devastating 90-65 defeat they got from Lafayette in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can La Salle avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Lafayette has won 2 out of their last 3 games against La Salle.