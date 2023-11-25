Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ LMU Lions

Current Records: UTEP 5-1, LMU 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After three games on the road, LMU is heading back home. They will take on the UTEP Miners at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. LMU might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Lions escaped with a win against the Panthers by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UTEP's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Braves. UTEP didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Tae Hardy, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

The losses dropped the Lions to 3-3 and the Panthers to 1-6.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LMU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 46.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UTEP struggles in that department as they've drained 50.7% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.