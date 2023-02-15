Who's Playing

Virginia @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia 19-4; Louisville 3-22

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals are 1-14 against the #8 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 101 points combined.

U of L came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 93-85. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard El Ellis, who had 33 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Virginia beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-62 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 23 points.

The Cardinals are now 3-22 while the Cavaliers sit at 19-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Virginia's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Louisville.