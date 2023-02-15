Who's Playing
Virginia @ Louisville
Current Records: Virginia 19-4; Louisville 3-22
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals are 1-14 against the #8 Virginia Cavaliers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Cardinals and Virginia will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 101 points combined.
U of L came up short against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes this past Saturday, falling 93-85. Despite the defeat, U of L got a solid performance out of guard El Ellis, who had 33 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, Virginia beat the Duke Blue Devils 69-62 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Virginia was guard Armaan Franklin, who had 23 points.
The Cardinals are now 3-22 while the Cavaliers sit at 19-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Virginia's defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with only 60.4 points allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Louisville.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Virginia 51 vs. Louisville 50
- Mar 05, 2022 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 61
- Jan 24, 2022 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 06, 2021 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Virginia 57 vs. Louisville 54
- Feb 08, 2020 - Louisville 80 vs. Virginia 73
- Mar 09, 2019 - Virginia 73 vs. Louisville 68
- Feb 23, 2019 - Virginia 64 vs. Louisville 52
- Mar 08, 2018 - Virginia 75 vs. Louisville 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Virginia 67 vs. Louisville 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Virginia 74 vs. Louisville 64
- Feb 06, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Louisville 55
- Dec 28, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Louisville 53
- Mar 05, 2016 - Virginia 68 vs. Louisville 46
- Jan 30, 2016 - Virginia 63 vs. Louisville 47