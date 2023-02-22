Who's Playing
Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland
Current Records: Holy Cross 10-19; Loyola-Maryland 10-19
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Loyola-Maryland ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played this past Saturday, losing 65-53. Guard Kenneth Jones (15 points) and forward Alonso Faure (13 points) were the top scorers for the Greyhounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Holy Cross this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-73 walloping at the Colgate Raiders' hands. The Crusaders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Caleb Kenney, who had 16 points in addition to five boards, and forward Gerrale Gates, who had ten points and seven assists.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 41st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Loyola-Maryland and Holy Cross both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 55
- Feb 09, 2022 - Holy Cross 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 64
- Jan 04, 2022 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Feb 05, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 74 vs. Holy Cross 60
- Jan 02, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 80 vs. Holy Cross 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 67 vs. Holy Cross 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - Holy Cross 80 vs. Loyola-Maryland 73
- Feb 03, 2018 - Holy Cross 73 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Jan 08, 2018 - Holy Cross 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 57
- Feb 22, 2017 - Holy Cross 63 vs. Loyola-Maryland 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Loyola-Maryland 65 vs. Holy Cross 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - Holy Cross 72 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Feb 24, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 78 vs. Holy Cross 63
- Jan 27, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 71 vs. Holy Cross 54