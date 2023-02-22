Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Loyola-Maryland

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-19; Loyola-Maryland 10-19

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Reitz Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Loyola-Maryland ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played this past Saturday, losing 65-53. Guard Kenneth Jones (15 points) and forward Alonso Faure (13 points) were the top scorers for the Greyhounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Holy Cross this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 96-73 walloping at the Colgate Raiders' hands. The Crusaders' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Caleb Kenney, who had 16 points in addition to five boards, and forward Gerrale Gates, who had ten points and seven assists.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-19. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Greyhounds are stumbling into the matchup with the 23rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.6 on average. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 41st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Reitz Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Loyola-Maryland and Holy Cross both have seven wins in their last 14 games.