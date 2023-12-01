Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Manhattan Jaspers

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 1-4, Manhattan 3-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium -- Riverdale, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Manhattan is heading back home. The Manhattan Jaspers and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-61, which was the final score in the Jaspers' tilt against the Rams on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell to the Bison 87-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Manhattan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Mt St Mary's struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Manhattan came up short against Mt St Mary's when the teams last played back in March, falling 74-69. Can Manhattan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan and Mt St Mary's both have 1 win in their last 2 games.