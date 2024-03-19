The power of music. Nothing like it. Think about the bands and artists that mean the most to you, how they reflect your personality and have shaped who you are. College basketball coaches are no different.

Though they sometimes might not seem like it, I assure you they are indeed human. And just like you, they've got their favorites.

Being a huge music guy myself, I wanted to bring back a passion project I first did in 2016. To better understand these coaches, let's take a peek at their streaming favs/record collection/CD archive and get a sense of who they are by learning about the artists they love most.

With the 2024 NCAA Tournament set to tip off, I reached out to all 68 coaches and had them answer one simple question: Who's your favorite band or musician? The answers ranged in genre from rock to hip-hop to old-school soul to go-go music to legacy artists, vintage R&B and ... you know she's inevitable ... Taylor Swift.

Let's go on tour right now. Here's the soundtrack to this year's men's NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness Mixtape

East Region Playlist

We start in the East and it's the only region where every band/artist is different for every coach. The leader of the reigning champs, Dan Hurley, is all-out grunge. Huge Pearl Jam guy. Just blasting Vitalogy on the drive into work, no doubt. Meantime, there's Mark Pope, who lists Taylor Swift as his favorite, primarily because he says his daughters' massive fandom has rubbed off on him and it's now the music that brings him the most joy because it brings his girls the most joy.

If you want a top five Swift song list, Mark Pope has a top five Swift song list:

Cornelia Street New Year's Day Karma All Too Well (extended version) Cruel Summer

Country/pop-country is well-represented in these parts: Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Billy Currington, Kenny Chesney and Jeremy Camp all feature in this corner of the bracket.

Since this is sports, Springsteen was inevitable. Brian Dutcher is one of two surveyed who rides with Bruce, and that's a great music matchup vs. Andy Kennedy's Bob Marley pick. I'd list T.J. Otzelberger's Ed Sheeran choice as one of the five biggest surprises on the board — with Dusty May's devotion to Rod Wave right there next to it.

"Love Ed!" Otzelberger texted. "Went to multiple shows in various cities last summer. His work on the (guitar) pedals is absolutely outrageous!" That's the coach of a 2-seed, folks.

Plus check that Kyle Smith pick. Digital Underground! Seriously?

"My musical interest stopped in about 1992," Smith told me. "They are kind of hip-hop, P-Funk fusion that was a party favorite. I really only listen to music in social settings and I am known as the world's worst or best wedding guest, depending on your perspective."

James Jones' Marvin Gaye selection among the coolest of the 68, and I haven't been able to shake the image of Chris Collins vibing to Babyface for two weeks. Now you have to live it with too.

South Region Playlist

I'll start with John Calipari, who is the only coach out of the 68 surveyed for this who claims to basically never listen to music. But he does know some Drake, however: This is obviously a recruiting tool. You're getting called out, Cal!

Elsewhere, well, this region is all over the map. Scheyer also gave me Drake, but I'll take John Becker's Black Crowes pick there. Becker is also plays the drums in his spare time. WKU's Steve Lutz is one of two Parrotheads in the field (along with Creighton's greg McDermott).

On 2Pac, Shaka Smart told me, "His versatility was truly impressive." He lists "Keep Ya Head Up," "Dear Mama," Holla At Me" and "Picture Me Rollin'" among his top 'Pac tunes.

The best matchup of 'em all in this region? So much respect for Fred Hoiberg for picking Queen. A phenomenal choice, and it's a '70s powerhouse matchup vs. Buzz Williams' Doobie Brothers selection. Two for Tuesday! Forty minutes of commercial-free ROCK here on THE FOX. Dads everywhere approve. Speaking of Dad- but not Dude-approved, rock: Eagles (not The Eagles, BTW) are well-represented with

Nothing but respect for Tad Boyle's devoted Beatles fandom. You can never go wrong with the Fab Four. You can't go wrong with Sublime either. Todd Golden, that's an amazing pick and exactly why I love putting this together.

Mark Byington's favorite Pearl Jam songs: "Black," "Alive" and "Rearviewmirror."

Midwest Region Playlist

Grambling State is in the tournament for the first time ever and its coach, Donte Jackson, reps Young Jeezy. South Carolina's Lamont Paris is huge on 2Pac ... do we think the guy he's coaching against, Dana Altman (major Eagles fan) could name one 2Pac song? That's why this is so fun. Paris' favorite songs include "Pain," "Me Against the World" and "Dear Mama."

The best music matchup is Bill Self (Earth Wind & Fire) vs. Bucky McMillan (Sam Cooke). If you think Bucky McMillan is 64 years old, um, no. He's barely 40.

"Old soul here," he said.

Will Wade's also an Earth, Wind & Fire fan; we could have two coaches facing off in the second round listening to the same music on their ride into the arena.

"Wow. Not all we have in common," Wade joked after I told him Self also had 🌏🌬️➕🔥

Luke Combs also got a number of votes; Mark Few's become a huge fan as of late. He's been a smash thanks to his cover of Tracy Chapman's timeless classic, "Fast Car." And Tony Bennett? He didn't pick Tony Bennett, but instead, Maverick City Music, a faith-based group out of Atlanta. Tony's close second these days? HER. Incredible.

The huge genre clash is the 2/15: Rick Barnes' Carrie Underwood vs. Bashir Mason's Jay-Z. But the biggest potential matchup on the board? If Colorado State beats Virginia, it'll be Prince vs. Michael Jackson — the biggest music rivalry of the '80s. There's a few votes for Prince, and not just that, a couple of coaches listed him as a close No. 2.

West Region Playlist

Yes, Hubert Davis loves Lil Durk, and yes, he only listens to the clean edits. In that bracket, is there a more legit choice in this entire thing than Howard's Kenny Blakeney staying loyal to local roots and picking D.C. go-go gods The Backyard Band? Major respect. Wagner's Donald Copeland keeping it close with Jay-Z is also awesome. Jay-Z got three nods out of the 68.

Izzo's nod added to Michael Jackson's total. He had the most votes of any act, with four picks as an individual artist. Izzo's nod made it: Jackson Five.

This region also features my favorite group: Dave Matthews Band. Chris Jans and Richard Pitino, let's talk deep cuts sometime, yeah? "Dreaming Tree," "JTR," "Monkey Man" and "Snow Outside." Let's dish.

"Lie In Our Graves Red Rocks is my [favorite]," Pitino, who's been to 10 DMB shows, told me. Good choice. (The "Seek Up" opener is even better.)

You want a true hardcore music guy? Tommy Lloyd is not only a Beastie Boys fan, he might love the Beasties as much or more than any other coach loves any other artist in this field. Once raged deep into the night while watching them at The Gorge in the '90s. Can rap word-for-word most of the discography. Lloyd also lists Beck as his second favorite.

Another vote for Springsteen here. Randy Bennett told me he's never seen The Boss in concert but is aiming to catch him this spring. We've got some Christian-inspired music choices here, and elsewhere in the bracket. In the West, Scott Drew, Steve Alford and Anthony Grant all apply. Three very different humans, but their music choices are similar.

Lastly here, what surprises you less: The coach at Colgate loving Coldplay or Brad Brownell being a Stapleton guy?

And there you have it. A 2024 NCAA tourney playlist. Which coaches are you inviting to the party?