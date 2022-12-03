Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Marquette

Current Records: Wisconsin 5-2; Marquette 6-2

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Badgers will be looking to right the ship.

Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75 to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wisconsin's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Chucky Hepburn, who shot 6-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Marquette made easy work of the Baylor Bears on Tuesday and carried off a 96-70 win. Marquette's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who had 24 points along with five rebounds, and guard Kam Jones, who had 20 points.

Wisconsin is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Badgers are now 5-2 while the Golden Eagles sit at 6-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin has only been able to knock down 38.30% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Marquette's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $77.76

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marquette have won four out of their last seven games against Wisconsin.