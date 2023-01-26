Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Marshall
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 9-12; Marshall 17-4
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Thundering Herd and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Henderson Center. Marshall is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Marshall netted an 87-78 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 77-53 walloping at the Troy Trojans' hands.
Marshall's victory lifted them to 17-4 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss dropped them down to 9-12. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.