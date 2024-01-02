Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Purdue 12-1, Maryland 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Maryland Terrapins and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Maryland waltzed into their matchup Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They blew past the Eagles 75-53. With Maryland ahead 38-18 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Maryland's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahari Long, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Purdue waltzed into their contest Friday with four straight wins but they left with five. They blew past the Colonels, posting a 80-53 win at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 29 in Purdue's favor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Purdue to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zach Edey, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mason Gillis, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds.

The Terrapins pushed their record up to 9-4 with that victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.4 points per game. As for the Boilermakers, their victory bumped their record up to 12-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid win over Purdue when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 68-54. Will Maryland repeat their success, or does Purdue have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 6-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Boilermakers slightly, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Maryland.