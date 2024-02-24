Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ McNeese State Cowboys

Current Records: Incarnate Word 8-18, McNeese State 23-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for McNeese State. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Legacy Center. McNeese State will be looking to keep their 14-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, McNeese State gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 74-47 victory over the Colonels on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.7% better than the opposition, as McNeese State's was.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Lions on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Lions 76-72. Incarnate Word has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cowboys' victory bumped their record up to 23-3. As for the Cardinals, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: McNeese State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Incarnate Word, though, as they've been averaging 15.9 turnovers per game. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, the Cardinals will need to find a way to close that gap.

McNeese State was able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-66. Does McNeese State have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Cardinals turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

McNeese State is a big 21.5-point favorite against Incarnate Word, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

McNeese State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Incarnate Word.