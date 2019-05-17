Memphis recruiting: Penny Hardaway adds another five-star recruit and now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2019

Penny Hardaway has done it again.

The Memphis coach closed on yet another big name recruit on Friday, reeling in five-star Class of 2019 talent Precious Achiuwa over UConn, Kansas, North Carolina and a slew of other programs who were in the mix late. Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215 pound small forward, rates as the No. 14 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 player at his position.

Achiuwa's commitment continues what has been a recruiting run for Hardaway that has taken the college basketball world by storm. Just this month, Memphis has landed commitments from Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis -- two top-60 national recruits -- in addition to graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker and now Achiuwa.

Memphis' run has pushed it all the way up the recruiting ranks, too. With seven commitments -- led by five-stars James Wiseman and Achiuwa -- the Tigers have officially taken the top spot in the recruiting rankings at 247Sports ahead of the likes of Kentucky, Arizona and Duke.

Memphis is No. 6 in Gary Parrish's Top 25 (and one), and with another big talent committing to join Hardaway and the rebuild in Tiger-town, they figure to be one of the betting favorites to win it all entering the 2019 season.