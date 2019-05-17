Memphis recruiting: Penny Hardaway adds another five-star recruit and now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2019

The Tigers jump over Kentucky after landing Precious Achiuwa, the No. 14 player in the country

Penny Hardaway has done it again.

The Memphis coach closed on yet another big name recruit on Friday, reeling in five-star Class of 2019 talent Precious Achiuwa over UConn, Kansas, North Carolina and a slew of other programs who were in the mix late. Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215 pound small forward, rates as the No. 14 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 player at his position.

Achiuwa's commitment continues what has been a recruiting run for Hardaway that has taken the college basketball world by storm. Just this month, Memphis has landed commitments from Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis -- two top-60 national recruits -- in addition to graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker and now Achiuwa.

Memphis' run has pushed it all the way up the recruiting ranks, too. With seven commitments -- led by five-stars James Wiseman and Achiuwa -- the Tigers have officially taken the top spot in the recruiting rankings at 247Sports ahead of the likes of Kentucky, Arizona and Duke.

Memphis is No. 6 in Gary Parrish's Top 25 (and one), and with another big talent committing to join Hardaway and the rebuild in Tiger-town, they figure to be one of the betting favorites to win it all entering the 2019 season. 

