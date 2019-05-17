Memphis recruiting: Penny Hardaway adds another five-star recruit and now has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2019
The Tigers jump over Kentucky after landing Precious Achiuwa, the No. 14 player in the country
Penny Hardaway has done it again.
The Memphis coach closed on yet another big name recruit on Friday, reeling in five-star Class of 2019 talent Precious Achiuwa over UConn, Kansas, North Carolina and a slew of other programs who were in the mix late. Achiuwa, a 6-foot-9, 215 pound small forward, rates as the No. 14 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 player at his position.
Achiuwa's commitment continues what has been a recruiting run for Hardaway that has taken the college basketball world by storm. Just this month, Memphis has landed commitments from Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis -- two top-60 national recruits -- in addition to graduate transfer Rayjon Tucker and now Achiuwa.
Memphis' run has pushed it all the way up the recruiting ranks, too. With seven commitments -- led by five-stars James Wiseman and Achiuwa -- the Tigers have officially taken the top spot in the recruiting rankings at 247Sports ahead of the likes of Kentucky, Arizona and Duke.
Memphis is No. 6 in Gary Parrish's Top 25 (and one), and with another big talent committing to join Hardaway and the rebuild in Tiger-town, they figure to be one of the betting favorites to win it all entering the 2019 season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Texas Tech makes move up
The Red Raiders, the NCAA Tournament runners-up, have brought in some impressive players
-
It won't be easy for Beilein in the NBA
History suggests it's hard for college coaches to find success if indeed they jump to the NBA;...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Barrett goes No. 2
The stars are aligned for Duke players to go in the top two slots in Kyle Boone's latest NBA...
-
Top 25 And 1: Michigan slips out
Beilein leaving for the NBA's Cavaliers is just the latest costly departure for the Wolver...
-
Podcast: Why Beilein is leaving for Cavs
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments at Kentucky and Memph...
-
Former Duke signee Ellis picks Memphis
Hardaway and Memphis keep their momentum rolling with yet another top-40 commitment in 201...