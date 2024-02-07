Halftime Report

Miami (Ohio) and the Huskies have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Miami (Ohio) has jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against the Huskies. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

If Miami (Ohio) keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-11 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: N. Illinois 7-14, Miami (Ohio) 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois came into Saturday's matchup having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.

The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for the Huskies, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-14.

Going forward, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Illinois against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Miami (Ohio)'s 12-8.

Miami (Ohio) barely slipped by the Huskies in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 66-65. Will Miami (Ohio) repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.