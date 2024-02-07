Halftime Report
Miami (Ohio) and the Huskies have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. Miami (Ohio) has jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against the Huskies. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.
If Miami (Ohio) keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-11 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 7-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
N. Illinois Huskies @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks
Current Records: N. Illinois 7-14, Miami (Ohio) 11-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall.
It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Bobcats.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois came into Saturday's matchup having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.
The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for the Huskies, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-14.
Going forward, Miami (Ohio) is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Illinois against the spread have faith in an upset since their 6-13 ATS record can't hold a candle to Miami (Ohio)'s 12-8.
Miami (Ohio) barely slipped by the Huskies in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 66-65. Will Miami (Ohio) repeat their success, or do the Huskies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Miami (Ohio) is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 148 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Miami (Ohio) 66 vs. N. Illinois 65
- Jan 17, 2023 - N. Illinois 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 77
- Feb 19, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 78 vs. N. Illinois 75
- Jan 22, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. N. Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. N. Illinois 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. N. Illinois 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. N. Illinois 60
- Feb 01, 2020 - N. Illinois 70 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
- Jan 08, 2019 - N. Illinois 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. N. Illinois 65