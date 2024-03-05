Who's Playing

Current Records: Toledo 18-11, Miami (Ohio) 15-14

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Miami (Ohio) waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Eagles 52-37. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets earned a 85-79 win over the Bulls on Saturday. The success was a return to things as normal for Toledo, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 75-72 upset defeat to N. Illinois.

The RedHawks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-14 record this season. As for the Rockets, their victory bumped their record up to 18-11.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've made 36.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Toledo in their previous matchup back in January, falling 68-64. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Toledo is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last 5 years.