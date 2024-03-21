The No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs and the No. 9 seed Michigan State Spartans square off in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Purdue knocked off Michigan State 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Meanwhile, Mississippi State won two straight games before falling to the Auburn 73-66 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is set for 12:15 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 1-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Mississippi State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024 NCAA tournament on a 148-106 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 29-19 (+810) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Mississippi State. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State spread: Spartans -1

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State over/under: 130.5 points

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State money line: Spartans -121, Bulldogs +100

MSU: Michigan State has hit the team total Under in 21 of their last 35 games

MSST: Mississippi State has hit the 1H game total Under in 18 of their last 30 games

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker has been the go-to option for the Spartans all season long. He leads the team in scoring (18.2) with 2.9 assists and shoots 37% from beyond the arc. On Mar. 10, Walker finished with 30 points, three assists and three steals.

Junior guard Jaden Akins joins Walker in the backcourt. Akins is another quick ball handler who has the burst to blow past defenders. The Michigan native averages 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. On March 2 versus Purdue, Akins totaled 13 points and three rebounds.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Freshman guard Josh Hubbard is a creative shot creator with a nice shooting touch on multiple spots on the court. The Mississippi native is putting up a team-best 17.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus points in seven of his last eight games. In the second round of the SEC Tournament, Hubbard totaled 24 points and two assists.

Senior forward Tolu Smith provides the Bulldogs with a force in the frontcourt. Smith scores from the low post with ease and uses his size to create space for rebounds. The Mississippi native logs 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and shoots 56% from the field. In his last outing, Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Michigan State picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 138 points. It also says one side of the spread nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?