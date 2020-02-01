Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Michigan

Current Records: Rutgers 16-5; Michigan 12-8

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the #25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

RU was able to grind out a solid win over the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday, winning 70-63. The Scarlet Knights got double-digit scores from four players: guard Caleb McConnell (16), guard Geo Baker (10), guard Ron Harper Jr. (10), and forward Akwasi Yeboah (10).

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Michigan has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Nebraska Cornhuskers with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 79-68. It was another big night for guard Eli Brooks, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

The wins brought RU up to 16-5 and Michigan to 12-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: RU comes into the contest boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.90%. But the Wolverines are even better: they enter the matchup with 46.90% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives the Wolverines a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.