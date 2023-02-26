Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-11; Michigan 16-12

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Wisconsin Badgers will be on the road. Wisconsin and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crisler Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Iowa Hawkeyes typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Badgers proved too difficult a challenge. Wisconsin took down the Hawkeyes 64-52. The top scorer for Wisconsin was guard Connor Essegian (17 points).

Meanwhile, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. Michigan strolled past the Scarlet Knights with points to spare, taking the matchup 58-45. The Wolverines can attribute much of their success to guard Dug McDaniel, who had 16 points along with five steals, and guard Kobe Bufkin, who had 14 points.

The Badgers are now 16-11 while Michigan sits at 16-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Wisconsin comes into the contest boasting the second fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 8.7. Less enviably, Michigan is stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan and Wisconsin both have six wins in their last 12 games.