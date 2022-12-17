Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ No. 17 Mississippi State

Current Records: Nicholls State 5-5; Mississippi State 10-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. They will take on the #17 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Nicholls State and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Colonels wrapped it up with an 88-73 win at home.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Jackson State Tigers 69-59 on Wednesday. MSU got double-digit scores from four players: forward D.J. Jeffries (15), forward Tolu Smith (13), guard Eric Reed Jr. (13), and forward KeShawn Murphy (10).

The wins brought Nicholls State up to 5-5 and MSU to 10-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nicholls State is stumbling into the game with the 28th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.4 on average. The Bulldogs' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 50.7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.