Who's Playing
Drake @ Missouri State
Current Records: Drake 11-3; Missouri State 6-7
What to Know
The Drake Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Drake and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 66-62 and the Bulldogs taking the second 79-78.
The Valparaiso Beacons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake snuck past Valpo with a 68-63 victory. Drake can attribute much of their success to forward Darnell Brodie, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Bears were expected to lose against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for MSU in a 79-67 win over Northern Iowa. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Dalen Ridgnal, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.
Drake got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March. Their victory shoved MSU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri
Series History
Drake have won ten out of their last 17 games against Missouri State.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Drake 79 vs. Missouri State 78
- Feb 09, 2022 - Missouri State 66 vs. Drake 62
- Jan 02, 2022 - Missouri State 61 vs. Drake 56
- Mar 06, 2021 - Drake 71 vs. Missouri State 69
- Jan 27, 2021 - Drake 78 vs. Missouri State 73
- Jan 26, 2021 - Drake 68 vs. Missouri State 61
- Feb 12, 2020 - Missouri State 97 vs. Drake 62
- Jan 26, 2020 - Drake 71 vs. Missouri State 69
- Mar 02, 2019 - Drake 73 vs. Missouri State 62
- Jan 20, 2019 - Drake 74 vs. Missouri State 63
- Feb 18, 2018 - Drake 67 vs. Missouri State 63
- Jan 20, 2018 - Drake 61 vs. Missouri State 58
- Feb 18, 2017 - Missouri State 76 vs. Drake 73
- Jan 24, 2017 - Drake 72 vs. Missouri State 71
- Mar 03, 2016 - Missouri State 69 vs. Drake 67
- Feb 24, 2016 - Missouri State 61 vs. Drake 52
- Jan 20, 2016 - Missouri State 79 vs. Drake 70