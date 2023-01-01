Who's Playing

Drake @ Missouri State

Current Records: Drake 11-3; Missouri State 6-7

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Drake and the Missouri State Bears will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Great Southern Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with MSU winning the first 66-62 and the Bulldogs taking the second 79-78.

The Valparaiso Beacons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. Drake snuck past Valpo with a 68-63 victory. Drake can attribute much of their success to forward Darnell Brodie, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears were expected to lose against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for MSU in a 79-67 win over Northern Iowa. Among those leading the charge for MSU was forward Dalen Ridgnal, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Drake got away with a 79-78 win when the two teams previously met in March. Their victory shoved MSU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Drake have won ten out of their last 17 games against Missouri State.