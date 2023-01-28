Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Missouri

Current Records: Iowa State 15-4; Missouri 15-5

What to Know

The #12 Iowa State Cyclones will square off against the Missouri Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, sneaking past 80-76. The Cyclones' guard Jaren Holmes looked sharp as he had 23 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Mizzou had enough points to win and then some against the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday, taking their game 89-77. Guard D'Moi Hodge and guard Kobe Brown were among the main playmakers for the Tigers as the former shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and the latter had 18 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Iowa State is now 15-4 while Mizzou sits at 15-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State comes into the contest boasting the sixth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 18.6. Mizzou is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank eighth in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa State have won two out of their last three games against Missouri.