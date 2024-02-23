Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Portland State and the Bobcats will finish this one. Sitting on a score of 37-36, Portland State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Portland State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-11 in no time. On the other hand, Montana State will have to make due with an 11-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Montana State Bobcats

Current Records: Portland State 16-11, Montana State 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland State has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Montana State Bobcats will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Portland State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Vikings didn't have too much trouble with the Lumberjacks at home as they won 83-68.

Meanwhile, Montana State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-69 punch to the gut against the Grizzlies. Montana State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The Vikings' win bumped their record up to 16-11. As for the Bobcats, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Portland State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Montana State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Portland State's sizable advantage in that area, the Bobcats will need to find a way to close that gap.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Montana State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Montana State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.