Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Missouri State 16-15, Murray State 12-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears and the Murray State Racers are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Enterprise Center in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Missouri State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 7 on the offensive boards, a fact Missouri State proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 69-59 victory over the Flames.

Missouri State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cesare Edwards, who scored 12 points. Edwards didn't help Missouri State's cause all that much against Illinois State on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Matthew Lee was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

Meanwhile, the Racers couldn't handle the Sycamores on Sunday and fell 89-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Murray State in their matchups with Indiana State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quincy Anderson, who scored 25 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Alden Applewhite, who scored 13 points.

The Bears now have a winning record of 16-15. As for the Racers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Murray State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Missouri State's sizable advantage in that area, Murray State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Missouri State came up short against Murray State when the teams last played back in February, falling 82-72. Can Missouri State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Murray State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Missouri State.